Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $36.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GPRE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Strs Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 826.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

