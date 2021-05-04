Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $36.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GPRE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Strs Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 826.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Balance Sheet

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit