Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in April

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPBF remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Grupo Lala has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.