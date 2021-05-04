Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.15

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

