GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 5,337 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $386.40. 26,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,613. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.18 and a 200 day moving average of $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

