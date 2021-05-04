GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. 199,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

