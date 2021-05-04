GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,990 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

