GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 58,388 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,388 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

