GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 865 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,496. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

