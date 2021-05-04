GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 434,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,294,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. 57,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,568. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

