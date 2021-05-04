GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Shares of GWPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,964. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

