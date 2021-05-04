GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after acquiring an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.