GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.