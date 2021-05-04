GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,252,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $417.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.63. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $220.57 and a 12-month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

