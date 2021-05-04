GWM Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.61.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

