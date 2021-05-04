GWM Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $180.96 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.