GWM Advisors LLC Invests $665,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

