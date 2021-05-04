GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 601 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

