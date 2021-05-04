H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 39,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

