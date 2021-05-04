Hacken Token Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $65.41 million and $1.26 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00066168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00277648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.28 or 0.01175273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.79 or 0.00770359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,394.10 or 1.00379680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,235,958 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

