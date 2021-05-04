Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

