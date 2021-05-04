Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.66% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

