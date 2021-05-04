Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.25 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

