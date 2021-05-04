Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,237. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

