Handshake Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $281.93 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,037.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.90 or 0.06075221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00567890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $967.83 or 0.01791027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.78 or 0.00719455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.99 or 0.00638433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.00452205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004639 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 378,604,825 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

