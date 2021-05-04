Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

