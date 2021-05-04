Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 727 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $428.86 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.85 and a fifty-two week high of $431.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.83. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

