Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 154.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

