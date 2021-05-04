Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 48.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

