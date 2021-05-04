Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $930,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

