Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 118,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
