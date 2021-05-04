Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 118,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $713.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.