Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.82 to $0.96 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
NYSE:HSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.