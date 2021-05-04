Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.82 to $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.