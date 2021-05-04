Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $300.68 million and $3.14 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.75 or 0.00038390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,045.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.12 or 0.06104388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.34 or 0.00579776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $978.89 or 0.01811258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.55 or 0.00713382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.00629117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00455978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,492,031 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

