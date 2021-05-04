Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

NYSE HVT traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 232,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Insiders sold 51,952 shares of company stock worth $2,102,450 over the last ninety days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

