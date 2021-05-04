Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

NYSE HVT traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 232,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Insiders sold 51,952 shares of company stock worth $2,102,450 over the last ninety days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit