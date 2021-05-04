HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

