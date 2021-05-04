HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,052 shares of company stock valued at $83,589,243 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

