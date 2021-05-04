HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 59.15% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $95,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LGH stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

