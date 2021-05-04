Head-To-Head Comparison: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $10.92 billion 32.74 $2.80 billion $4.59 125.14 VIA optronics $153.70 million 2.02 -$13.17 million N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 25.89% 32.61% 19.20% VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NVIDIA and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 2 4 26 1 2.79 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $607.74, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats VIA optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

