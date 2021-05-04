Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 524,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,911,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of HR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 794,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,708. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.