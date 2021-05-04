Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.98-1.06 EPS.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,919. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

