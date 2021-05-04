Hefren Tillotson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.71. 283,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.