HEIDI Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $617.82 and $66.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Coin Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

