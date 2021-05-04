Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700- EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.