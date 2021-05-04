Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700- EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,021. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Earnings History for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit