Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRTG stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

