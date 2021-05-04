Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

