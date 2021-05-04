Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

