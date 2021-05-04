Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 61.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 29.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 4.0% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 5,518.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,361,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,230,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,753,339 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

