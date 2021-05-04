Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

