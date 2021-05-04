Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

