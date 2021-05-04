Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -361.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

