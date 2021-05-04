Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $308.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.69 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.81.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

